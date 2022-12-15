GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny sends message of pride to Morocco

Published on: 15 December 2022
Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny sends message of pride to Morocco

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny has praised Morocco for doing the continent proud in Qatar following the Atlas Lions’ World Cup semi-final defeat on Wednesday.

Morocco lost 2-0 to France, failing to qualify for the World Cup final, but they should be proud of themselves for becoming the first African team to reach the tournament's semi-finals.

Elneny said on his official page on the social networking site " Facebook ": "Thank you, Morocco, for making us proud."

France set a date with Argentina in the World Cup final next Sunday, while Morocco collides with Croatia in the third and fourth place match, next Saturday.

It is worth noting that France are the defending champions as they won the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more