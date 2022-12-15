Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny sends message of pride to Morocco

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny has praised Morocco for doing the continent proud in Qatar following the Atlas Lions’ World Cup semi-final defeat on Wednesday.

Morocco lost 2-0 to France, failing to qualify for the World Cup final, but they should be proud of themselves for becoming the first African team to reach the tournament's semi-finals.

Elneny said on his official page on the social networking site " Facebook ": "Thank you, Morocco, for making us proud."

France set a date with Argentina in the World Cup final next Sunday, while Morocco collides with Croatia in the third and fourth place match, next Saturday.

It is worth noting that France are the defending champions as they won the 2018 tournament in Russia.