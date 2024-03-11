Egypt respects Mohamed Salah's decision to focus on recovery

Egypt's national team manager, Ibrahim Hassan, has revealed that Mohamed Salah has declined an invitation to join the team for the upcoming Winsunited Cup.

The tournament takes place in the United Arab Emirates during the March international break.

According to Hassan, Salah's club, Liverpool, have asked him not to participate in the tournament due to concerns about his recent injury.

Salah suffered a muscle strain while playing for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations and has only recently returned to action for Liverpool.

"The decision to exclude Salah came at the request of the player and his club," Hassan said.

"They believe he shouldn't be present due to his incomplete recovery from injury. There was communication between the club and the EFA, and we respect their wishes."

Hassan expressed his understanding of Salah's decision, stating that the player's health and well-being are paramount.

He also emphasised that Salah remains an important member of the national team and that his absence from the Winsunited Cup is not a reflection of his commitment to Egypt.

"Salah is the captain of Egypt and his presence with us will always be beneficial," Hassan said.

"However, we cannot force anyone to join the national team if they are not fully fit. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back with us soon."