Egypt star Mohamed Salah breaks multiple records in Liverpool’s title charge

Mohamed Salah is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, setting new records as Liverpool push towards Premier League glory.

The Egyptian forward delivered another stellar performance, scoring and assisting in the Reds’ crucial 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s side extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points, strengthening their claim as title favourites. For Salah, the match marked yet another milestone in an already glittering career.

The 32-year-old continues to rewrite the record books, reaching new heights during a memorable evening at the Etihad.

Five Records Salah Set Against Manchester City

Salah’s opening goal against City was his 25th in the league this season, taking his total goal involvements to 40. He becomes the first player in Premier League history to achieve this feat in multiple seasons, having previously recorded 42 goal involvements in 2017/18. With 11 games remaining, he is on track for another historic campaign.

Salah’s assist for Dominik Szoboszlai took his tally to 16 for the season, breaking Steve McManaman’s long-standing club record of 15 assists in a single campaign set in 1995/96.

Salah had already scored and assisted in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over City at Anfield in December. By repeating the feat at the Etihad, he became the first player in Premier League history to do so against the reigning champions in both league meetings of a single season.

Salah has now registered both a goal and an assist in 11 different league matches this season. The last player to achieve this across Europe’s top five leagues was Lionel Messi for Barcelona in 2014/15.

By reaching 25 goals and 15 assists, Salah became the first player in Premier League history to hit these numbers in a single campaign. He is now just five goal involvements away from breaking the all-time record of 47, set by Alan Shearer (1994/95) and Andy Cole (1993/94).

With Liverpool closing in on the league title, Salah remains at the heart of their success, proving once again why he is one of the greatest players in Premier League history.