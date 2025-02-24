Egypt star Mohamed Salah nearing contract extension with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is reportedly close to extending his stay at Liverpool, despite previous uncertainties surrounding his future.

The Egyptian forward’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, and he was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

However, negotiations with Liverpool have progressed positively, with the club determined to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Salah has been instrumental for the Reds this season, registering 30 goals and 20 assists across all competitions.

His recent goal and assist against Manchester City took his Premier League tally to 40 goal contributions in just 27 games, marking the second time he has reached that milestone.

His performances have been crucial to Liverpool’s pursuit of both the Premier League and Champions League titles, with the club remaining strong contenders in both competitions.