GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Egypt star Mohamed Salah nearing contract extension with Liverpool

Published on: 24 February 2025
Egypt star Mohamed Salah nearing contract extension with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is reportedly close to extending his stay at Liverpool, despite previous uncertainties surrounding his future.

The Egyptian forward’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, and he was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

However, negotiations with Liverpool have progressed positively, with the club determined to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Salah has been instrumental for the Reds this season, registering 30 goals and 20 assists across all competitions.

His recent goal and assist against Manchester City took his Premier League tally to 40 goal contributions in just 27 games, marking the second time he has reached that milestone.

His performances have been crucial to Liverpool’s pursuit of both the Premier League and Champions League titles, with the club remaining strong contenders in both competitions.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more