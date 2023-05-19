Egyptian giants Al Ahly advance to fourth consecutive African Champions League final

Al Ahly secured their spot in the African Champions League final for the fourth consecutive time with a comfortable victory over Esperance of Tunisia.

In the second leg of the semifinal, Al Ahly claimed a 1-0 home win, adding to their impressive 3-0 away victory in the first leg.

Hussein El Shahat scored the lone goal in the match with a clever chip over the goalkeeper from a difficult angle. This result ensured a comprehensive 4-0 aggregate triumph for Al Ahly.

Having already won the prestigious African club competition a record 10 times and finishing as runners-up on five occasions, Al Ahly will aim to secure their third title in four seasons.

Their previous championship wins came in 2020 and 2021, but they were defeated in last year's final by Wydad Casablanca.

Al Ahly's opponent in the final will be either Wydad Casablanca or Mamelodi Sundowns, a South African club. The two teams will face off in the second leg of their semifinal in Pretoria after playing a goalless draw in Morocco last week.

The final will take place over two legs next month, with the first game scheduled in Cairo on June 4th, followed by the return leg in either Casablanca or Pretoria one week later.