Egyptian giants Al Ahly part ways with coach Pitso Mosimane

Egyptian giants Ahly have announced the departure of South African tactician Pitso Mosimane following a meeting between the coach and management.

The decision was made following their 2-0 loss to Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Champions League final on May 30, 2022.

After winning back-to-back trophies with Al Ahly in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, it was the coach's first defeat in a CAF Champions League knockout game.

The club confirmed that, despite management's insistence that Pitso stay, the tactician had his sights set on leaving.

As a result, he will no longer lead the team in future seasons.

Al Ahly And Mosimane Agree To Part Ways 🔴 pic.twitter.com/mUjPHParyH — Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) June 13, 2022

Mosimane has three CAF Champions League titles to his name, one with Mamelodi Sundowns and two with Al Ahly.