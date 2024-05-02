Egyptian giants Zamalek and Al Ahly FC in big tussle for Dreams prodigy Aziz Issah

Zamalek and Al Ahly FC have found themselves locked in a heated battle for the coveted signature of Dreams FC prodigy Aziz Issah.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has emerged as a rising star in African football, captivating the attention of both Zamalek and Al Ahly with his stellar performances in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Issah's scintillating displays played a pivotal role in Dreams FC's historic journey to the semi-finals of the competition, where he showcased his exceptional talent with four goals and a couple of assists in 12 appearances.

With his dazzling performances not going unnoticed, Zamalek and Al Ahly have intensified their efforts to secure the services of the promising youngster.

Both clubs, renowned for their dominance in Egyptian football and their continental exploits, view Issah as a valuable asset capable of bolstering their respective squads.

Zamalek may have gained an edge due to their recent encounter with Dreams FC. Sources suggest that Zamalek officials capitalised on this opportunity to engage directly with the talented midfielder, potentially giving them a strategic advantage in negotiations.

Issah, who is currently deliberating his options amidst the flurry of interest, finds himself at the centre of attention as he contemplates the next phase of his burgeoning career.

With the prospect of joining one of Africa's most prestigious clubs looming large, the Dreams FC prodigy faces a pivotal decision that could shape the trajectory of his footballing journey.

As the battle between Zamalek and Al Ahly reaches fever pitch, fans await the resolution of this high-stakes saga, which promises to have far-reaching implications for both clubs and the future of Aziz Issah.