Egyptian giants Zamalek make official inquiry for Ghanaian striker John Antwi

Egyptian giants Zamalek have made an official inquiry for Ghanaian forward John Antwi.

Zamalek want to sign the Ghanaian in the January transfer window, as they reinforce their attacking options.

According to Eurosport Arabia, the White Knights have met with management of Misr El-Makasa, the current employers of the striker to inquiry about his availability.

"The management of the clearing (Makaksa) have receive an offer looking at the four things, the financial value and interest of the club and the player and the opinion of the technical director and the existence of alternative," a Zamalek official is quoted as saying by Eurosport Arabia.

Zamalek manager Christian Gross is unhappy with striker Omar Al Said, who has failed to impress despite playing most of the club's games this season.

Antwi, joined Makasa from Al Ahly for around $ 600,000 but according to reports in Egypt, the striker will only be allowed to move for an amount of $ 3 million.

The 26 year old has been phenomenal for the clearing side, scoring four goals in 8 games in the Egyptian top flight.

The former Dreams FC attacker reached 10 goals in 8 games in the Egypt Cup, the first foreigner too reach that mark.