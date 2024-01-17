Egyptian legend Hany Ramzy issues warning ahead of crucial AFCON clash against Ghana

Egyptian football legend and former captain Hany Ramzy has issued a stern warning ahead of Egypt's second group game in AFCON 2023 against Ghana.

Criticizing head coach Rui VitÃ³ria for the team's lacklustre performance in the draw against Mozambique, Ramzy expressed surprise and disappointment.

Ramzy advocated for strategic changes, suggesting the inclusion of players like Marwan Ateya, Sayed Ahmed Zizo, and Emam Ashour in midfield.

He also emphasized the need to position star player Salah effectively.

Notably, Ramzy felt that Ahmed Hassan Koka's contributions during the Mozambique match were ineffective.

Despite acknowledging Ghana's recent loss to Cape Verde, Ramzy downplayed their strength, stating that Egypt, if in good condition, could outshine them.

He recognized the high stakes of the match for both teams, noting that a defeat would jeopardize their chances of progressing to the next stage.

Recalling Egypt's runner-up position in the previous AFCON, Ramzy highlighted the determination to avoid a repeat scenario.

The upcoming clash between Egypt and Ghana is described as a "match of destiny," with both teams eager to secure a vital victory for advancement in the tournament.