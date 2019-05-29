Egyptian referee Gehad Grisha suspended by CAF after poor officiating in CL final first leg between WAC and Esperance

The Confederation of Afrcan Football (CAF) has suspended referee Gehad Grisha following a poor performance in the first leg of the African Champions League final.

Gehad Grisha has been removed from his duties for six months after a complaint was made about decisions he made when Wydad Casablanca hosted Esperance de Tunis in Morocco last week.

"Following the first of leg of the Total Champions League final match played on 24th may 2019 between Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) and Esperance de Tunis, the referees committee of the Confederattion Africain de Football has decided to suspend Mr. Gehad Grisha for a period of six (06) months due to poor performance," a statement on CAF official website read.

The Moroccan Football Federation protested to the governing body after Grisha disallowed a goal for Wydad and failed to award them a penalty, with both decisions made after consulting with VAR.

The second leg is due to take place on Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tunis, with the scores level at 1-1 after the controversial first game.

Fousseny Coulibaly gave the visitors the lead in Casablanca shortly before half time, and at that stage, the Tunis side looked a good bet to retain their title.

But the hosts hit back late on, despite being down to 10 men, with Cheik Comara scoring in front of the home fans to leave the tie finely balanced ahead of the return leg.