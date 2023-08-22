GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 22 August 2023
Egyptian side Al Masry announce signing of Ghanaian forward Listowell Amankona

Ghanaian forward Listowell Amankona will continue his career in Egypt after signing a contract with Al Masry. 

The 18-year-old signed a five-year deal to join Al Masry from Ghana Premier League side Real Tamale United.

The talented forward is expected to bolster the attack of the club as they compete for laurels in Egypt.

Before moving to Egypt, he made 46 appearances in the Ghana Premier League, playing for Bechem United and RTU.

"Al-Masry contracts with the Ghanaian talent to acquire Amankona for five seasons,"  wrote the club confirming Amankona's arrival.

Amankona was presented to his new teammates on Monday and has already started training with the club.

 

 

