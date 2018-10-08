Egyptian side El-Makasa begin search for striker as John Antwi's departure looms

Egyptian Premier League side Misr El-Makasa have began the search for a new attacker following reports of an imminent departure of Ghanaian forward John Antwi in January.

The Ghanaian attacker is reported to be on the radar of several clubs in the United Arab Emirates after a stellar start to the Egyptian topflight league.

John Antwi has already scored three goals in 6 appearances this season for Makasa despite missing three games games due to suspension.

Director of football at the club Waleed Howeidi has asked the club to begin a search for a striker to reinforce the attack of the club should the Ghanaian leave in the winter transfer window.

The former Dreams FC forward has scored 22 goals in 33 appearance for the club since joining from Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Antwi previously played for the likes of Ismailly in Egypt and Al Shabab in the United Arab Emirates.