Egypt's Javier Aguirre is the highest paid coach at 2019 AFCON

Egypt coach Javier Aguirre is said to be the highest paid coach at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a monthly salary of US$ 122, 000, according to Jeune Afrique.

The Mexican took charge of the Pharaohs after the 2018 FIFA World Cup and replaced Hector Cuper.

He has been tasked to win the tournament on home soil to give Egypt a record extending 8th African title.

Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf comes in second with US$ 108,000-per month salary.

Two-time winning coach Hervé Renard of Morocco is on US$ 90,000 salary and followed by South Africa coach Stuart Baxter who is on a US$ 70,000 salary.

In fifth place is Algeria's Djamel Belmadi who is paid US$ 62, 000.

