Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush has received widespread praise after his outstanding hat-trick in Manchester City's Premier League victory over Newcastle United.

Former England manager Sam Allardyce was particularly impressed with Marmoush’s seamless adaptation to the Premier League following his mid-season move from Eintracht Frankfurt, where he had consistently performed well in the Bundesliga.

The 25-year-old netted his first three goals for City in a commanding 4-0 win against Newcastle, a performance that could strengthen his case for a starting spot in their upcoming Champions League clash against Real Madrid at the BernabÃ©u.

“I’ve never seen a player come in in January and have such an impact on a game,” Allardyce said. “Believe me, I’ve seen plenty of players come in at this time of year who haven’t been able to adapt to the intensity and level of the Premier League.”

Marmoush had previously registered 15 goals and three assists in the Bundesliga, prompting Manchester City to secure his services. He joined the club on a four-and-a-half-year deal for a reported fee of £59 million.