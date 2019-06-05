Eid-ul Fitr to GHANASoccernet.com Muslim readers all over the world

GHANASoccernet.com wishes the our readers and customers a blessed Eid-ul Fitr.

This is also to the many Muslim coaches, administrators and footballers in the country.

And also to the current Black Stars muslim players like Abdul Fatawu Safiu, Lumor Agbeyenu, Kasim Nuhu, Abdul Majeed Waris, Baba Rahman, Mohammed Alhassan, Mubarak Wakaso, Andre and Jordan Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso, who are on a pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations training camp in Dubai.

Former Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi, Alhaji Jawula, Abu Sondoko, Albert Commey, Alhaji Grunsah of King Faisal, the Dreams FC contingent -Ameenu Shardow, Gigi Mohammed and Prince, President of New Edubiase Abdul Salam Yakubu , twin brothers Omar and Raber of Inter Allies, Alhaji Akanbi of Hearts of Oak of Kotoko are some of the muslim football administrators in Ghana.

The celebration calls for a time of forgiveness, self-reflection, and contemplation, and as the month-long fasting comes to an end.

Take this time to look back and appreciate the grace we have received as we look towards yet another fruitful year ahead.

May your reunion with friends and family strengthen the bonds of friendship, love, and peace.

Once again, we wish everyone a joyful Eid-ul Fitr celebration.