Eight clubs secure promotion to 2025/26 Access Bank Division One League

Eight clubs have earned promotion to the 2025/26 Access Bank Division One League after emerging as champions of their respective Regional Division Two Leagues.

From the Greater Accra Region, Great Ambition FC secured qualification, while WAFA SC (Volta Region) and Kumasi Ebony FC (Ashanti Region) also sealed their spots after strong campaigns.

Former Ghana Premier League sides Berekum Arsenal and Bolga All Stars, relegated in 2013 and 2017 respectively, have returned to the second tier after years in the lower divisions.

They are joined by three other regional champions, bringing the total number of newly promoted clubs to eight. As winners of their regional leagues, they qualify directly for the Access Bank Division One League, Ghana’s second-tier competition made up of 48 clubs divided into three zones: Southern, Middle, and Northern.

Clubs in each zone will now battle for a slot in the Ghana Premier League, with only the winners of each zone securing promotion to the top flight at the end of the season.