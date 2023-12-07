Eight Ghana Premier League stars who can't miss 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

As the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations approaches, GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom identifies eight standout players in the Ghana Premier League who are vying for a call-up to the Black Stars squad for the continental tournament set to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, in Cote d’Ivoire.

Jonathan Sowah - Medeama SC

Medeama forward Jonathan Sowah has been making a strong case for inclusion in the Black Stars, impressing in recent appearances under Coach Chris Hughton.

Sowah made his debut for the Black Stars against Liberia, registering an assist in a 3-1 win. Despite limited opportunities, the technical team is impressed with his performance, and he is likely to be a squad member to support the team's top talents.

Sowah has received offers from top clubs such as Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns, but Medeama has declared that he is not for sale amid multiple interests.

Sowah, a former Beach Soccer player, has scored six goals in 13 outings for Medeama and has scored a total of 18 goals in 33 matches since joining the club.

His return to the CAF Champions League will further boost Medeama's performance.

Augustine Okrah (Bechem United)

Augustine Okrah, a key player for Bechem United, is vying for a spot in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Regarded as one of the top players in the Ghana Premier League, Okrah has made an impact with six goals in 12 appearances this season, following his return from Tanzanian club Simba.

The former Asante Kotoko winger's performance has kept him in the spotlight for a potential call-up to the Black Stars for the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire. Despite being dropped from the squad for previous matches, Okrah's consistent form has kept him in contention for a place in the national team

Hamidu Fatawu - Medeama

Fatawu Hamidu is a strong contender for a spot in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming AFCON tournament, as the current left-back options have been ineffective.

Despite making only two appearances for the senior national team, he has shown promise. His call-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers indicates a strong chance of making the AFCON squad.

The 24-year-old left-back has made eight appearances for Medeama this season, showcasing his potential for the national team.

Hamidu's consistent performance for Medeama has put him in a favourable position for a potential call-up to the Black Stars for the tournament

Felix Kyei - Medeama

Arguably the best goalkeeper in the Ghana Premier League this season for champions Medeama.

The shot-stopper is working his way to the top and at least deserves an invite to cap up his remarkable performances this season in the CAF Champions League and the domestic top flight.

Kyei has shown glimpses of his quality so far in the continent’s flagship competition.

He played a key role in Medeama reaching the group stage of the CAF Champions League during the qualifiers.

Kyei was outstanding when Medeama faced Al Ahly in Egypt despite his side losing 3-0 to the African giants.

Kyei is a man in form and sure deserves a place in the squad to justify his call-ups with the other goalkeepers who are most on the bench in their respective clubs.

Nurudeen Abdulai - Medeama

The Medeama defender was rewarded with a call-up to the Ghana national team for last month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Despite not making his debut, Abdulai is among the top defenders in the ongoing season, and his top performances in the CAF Champions League for the Mauve and Yellow cannot go unnoticed.

He has made 10 appearances for Medeama this season and deserves a call-up to prove his worth as the Black Stars go into the tournament with most of its central defenders injured or not fully fit ahead of the tournament in a few weeks.

Isaac Mintah (Aduana Stars)

Aduana Stars' forward, Isaac Mintah, leads the goal-scoring chart in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League with nine goals in 11 appearances, making him a potent attacking option for the Black Stars.

Richmond Lamptey (Asante Kotoko)

The technical team of the Black Stars should consider inviting Richmond Lamptey to join the team for the AFCON, as he possesses qualities that are currently lacking in the team's setup.

Lamptey, known for his excellent passing and significant goal contributions for Asante Kotoko, fills a crucial role that the team has been missing, particularly as a progressor and a player with a keen eye for a killer pass.

His consistent performance for one of the best clubs in the league makes him a strong candidate for a spot in the team's midfield

John Antwi (Dreams FC)

Leading the charge for Dreams FC in both the CAF Confederation Cup and the Ghana Premier League, John Antwi's influence and experience could be crucial for the Black Stars.

His recent goal-scoring form and significant contributions make him a standout candidate.

As the AFCON tournament approaches, these Ghana Premier League stars hope to secure their spots and contribute to the Black Stars' success on the continental stage.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom/ @Boakyeherbert