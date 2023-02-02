Eight Ghanaian internationals will feature in the Premier League for the first time in history - Joel Bortey

For the first time in English Premier League history, Ghana will have a representation of eight players during the season.

This comes after Antoine Semenyo and Kamaldeen Sulemana made moves to the English top flight in the just-ended 2023 winter transfer window.

Semenyo joined Bournemouth on a 4.5-year deal from Championship side, Bristol City, for a fee of £10.5 million, while Sulemana sealed a Deadline Day move to Southampton on a 4.5-year deal with French club, Stade Rennes receiving £22 million.

These two join Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion), and Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

Kamaldeen Sulemana made 42 appearances in the Ligue 1 scoring 6 goals in the competition before joining Black Stars teammate Mohammed Salisu at Southampton.

Being one of the bright stars in the English Championship, Antoine Semenyo made 107 appearances for Bristol City scoring 16 goals and assisting 19 times during his 4-year tenure at the club.

Currently Thomas Partey remains the most expensive Premier League signing from Ghana, costing Arsenal £45 million to move from Spanish club, Atletico Madrid.

Premier League winner, Jeffrey Schlupp, holds the record for the most appearances (226) in the Premier League while his fellow teammate Jordan Ayew maintains the record of the most goals by a Ghanaian in the English top flight with 30 goals to his name.

Mohammed Salisu made the jump to the Premier League from Spanish side Real Valladolid in the summer of 2020 for a fee of £10.9 million. Since then, the 23-year-old has grown in his role and is now a mainstay in the Saints' defence.

28-year-old centre-back, Daniel Amartey, has been a key figure for Leicester City. The Ghanaian made his debut for the foxes in 2016 and has been a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ side this season.

Tariq Lamptey who recently switched allegiance to represent Ghana has been an emerging talent since his days at Chelsea’s academy. The 22-year-old is currently with Brighton and has made 72 appearances since January 2020.

With more Ghanaian players attracting interest from Premier League club, the said number is set to increase in the coming seasons.