Eight players dropped from Ghana squad for Mali and CAR clash due to injuries

Eight players were dropped from the Ghana squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic due to injuries.

The players include Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams, Majeed Ashimeru of Anderlecht and long-time absentee Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

Iddrisu Baba of Almeria, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Painstil, Nathaniel Adjei and Dennis Odoi were all excluded from the squad due to injuries.

All players have either undergone surgery or are beginning their rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, coach Otto Addo replaced them with new names such as Brandon Thomas-Asante and Cagliari's Ibrahim Sulemana.

The Black Stars will begin preparations for June's games on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the Legon Sports Stadium.

Ghana will travel to Bamako for the first game against Mali on June 7 before engaging the Central African Republic three days later in Kumasi.

The four-time African champions are hoping to make a return to the World Cup after a poor campaign in Qatar in 2022.