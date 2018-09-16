Eight referees banned for life; 61 suspended for ten years each as RAG concludes investigations

Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) has handed life-time bans to eight referees who were captured taking bribes in the investigative piece by ace journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas.

Also 61 match officials who appeared in the documentary have been suspended for ten years each.

This was after a full-scale investigation was launched into the matter.

A RAG statement read: ''After Anas expose #12 RAG set up a five member committee to investigate the conduct of 75 referees whose names and pictures appeared in the expose. The committee started work on 20/8/18 and submitted their written report to RAG on 8/9/18. RAG upon the receipt of the report had RAG Executive meeting on 15/9/18 under 34 (b) (v) and approved the following recommendations

''14 referees were exonerated as there was no evidence whatsoever that they accepted any money as alleged.

''61 were found guilty and had been suspended for 10 years each, out of the 61, 8 of them have been banned for life.''