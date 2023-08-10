Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ansgar Knauff is 'happy' to recover from injury ahead of the new season

German-born Ghanaian winger, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt Ansgar Knauff, is delighted to make an injury comeback after his broken collarbone has healed earlier than expected.

The 21-year-old suffered the injury before the European U21 Championships in June, ruling him out of the tournament and was expected to return in the middle of August.

However, Knauff has recovered from the injury and was involved in Frankfurt's pre-season friendly against Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

"It went two or three weeks faster now. I've been in a duel a few times. Everything held up," Knauff said.

"I'm just happy that I was able to play again after rehab and that I'm fit for the start of the season."

"Of course it gnawed, but it was also an incentive to do more in training, to step on the gas and to look for a chance," admits the right-footed player.

After a one-and-a-half-year loan, Frankfurt signed the winger, who can be used on the right or left, permanently from Borussia Dortmund this summer for around €5 million.

"Even if things didn't go the way I imagined, I've taken a good path here in the club and made many steps forward. I'm also convinced that my path isn't over here," said Knauff.

Knauff made 52 appearances across all competitions for Frankfurt during his loan spell, where he scored four goals and provided five assists.

He played a significant role when the Bundesliga side won the UEFA Europa League in the 2021-22 season.