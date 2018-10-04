Eintracht Frankfurt is still a huge part of me- Sassuolo star KP Boateng

Sassuolo star Kevin Prince Boateng has reiterated the importance of German bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in his career.

The 31 year old, who left Germany for Italy is the summer admits Frankfurt- the club he left for Sassuolo is still a huge part of him.

Boateng won the DFB Pokal with Frankfurt last season, the club's first trophy in 33 years and played a pivotal role in the team's eighth place finish.

"These are things you will never forget. There are always flashbacks, scenes to remember. How we stood for example in the Roman or how the first goal fell in the final, or even the last one. These are things that remain," he said.

The central midfielder continued to emphasize that the entire team's goal throughout the season was to reach the final again.

"Everyone in the team raved about it all the time. And I said to the guys, when we get to the final, we win that too. I'm not going to Berlin to finish second. Marco Russ said it would be too much if we could do that. In the end we did it."

However, the former AC Milan forward left for Italy following the departure of Niko Kovac to Bayern Munich. He however did not hide his affection for the club insisting it was hard to say goodbye.

"Who knows me and my career, knows that there were also dark sides. That's why this will always be a very important milestone in my life and career. "

Boateng has had a stellar start to his Sassuolo career, having scored 4 goals in 7 matches in all competitions.