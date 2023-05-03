Eintracht Frankfurt make official bid for Ghanaian Ansgar Knauff

Eintracht Frankfurt have made a formal bid to sign Ansgar Knauff from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The young German-born Ghanaian winger has been on loan at Frankfurt since January 2022 and has quickly become a crucial player for the team.

Knauff played a pivotal role in Frankfurt's victory in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League, winning the Best Young Player award.

He has scored three goals in 20 Bundesliga games this season and has contributed four goals and five assists in 48 competitive matches since joining Frankfurt on loan.

The 21-year-old's contract with Dortmund will expire in the summer of 2024. However, Frankfurt is eager to secure his services permanently and has submitted an official offer to Dortmund.

If Frankfurt is successful in their bid to sign Knauff, he would bolster an already impressive attacking line-up.