Eintracht Frankfurt move to lock in Ansgar Knauff until 2031 with big new deal

Eintracht Frankfurt are making plans to secure the future of one of their brightest stars, Ansgar Knauff, well ahead of time.

The club is reportedly preparing to extend the contract of the German-Ghanaian winger through to 2031, three years beyond his current 2028 deal.

The 23-year-old impressed throughout last season, prompting Frankfurt’s top brass to act swiftly. According to Bild, club officials want to reward Knauff’s performances and ensure long-term stability by locking him into a new contract. A significant pay raise is expected to come with the extended terms.

Eintracht’s approach not only reflects their appreciation for Knauff’s contribution but also serves a strategic purpose. Tying him down early would place the club in a strong position should offers arrive from Europe’s elite.

Transfermarkt currently values Knauff at â‚¬15 million, a figure likely to rise if his development continues on its current path. Talks over the deal are planned for the coming season, as Frankfurt looks to secure one of their most promising assets before competition heats up.