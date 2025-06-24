GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Eintracht Frankfurt move to lock in Ansgar Knauff until 2031 with big new deal

Published on: 24 June 2025
Eintracht Frankfurt move to lock in Ansgar Knauff until 2031 with big new deal
Frankfurt's German forward #36 Ansgar Knauff celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt are making plans to secure the future of one of their brightest stars, Ansgar Knauff, well ahead of time.

The club is reportedly preparing to extend the contract of the German-Ghanaian winger through to 2031, three years beyond his current 2028 deal.

The 23-year-old impressed throughout last season, prompting Frankfurt’s top brass to act swiftly. According to Bild, club officials want to reward Knauff’s performances and ensure long-term stability by locking him into a new contract. A significant pay raise is expected to come with the extended terms.

Eintracht’s approach not only reflects their appreciation for Knauff’s contribution but also serves a strategic purpose. Tying him down early would place the club in a strong position should offers arrive from Europe’s elite.

Transfermarkt currently values Knauff at â‚¬15 million, a figure likely to rise if his development continues on its current path. Talks over the deal are planned for the coming season, as Frankfurt looks to secure one of their most promising assets before competition heats up.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more