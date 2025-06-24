Eintracht Frankfurt secure promising Ghanaian talent Collin Owusu Etse

Eintracht Frankfurt have bolstered their youth ranks with the acquisition of 19-year-old German-born Ghanaian midfielder Collin Owusu Etse.

The Bundesliga outfit confirmed the signing on a free transfer, with the highly-rated youngster joining the club’s U21 side ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Etse, who developed his game at Hannover SC, caught the attention of Frankfurt scouts with his exceptional ball control, tactical awareness, and creative vision in the heart of midfield.

Last season, he featured in 29 matches for Hannover SC in the German lower divisions, registering one goal and two assists - numbers that reflect not only his technical quality but also his growing influence in central areas.

Born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, Etse is eligible to represent either country at the international level.

His move to Frankfurt represents a significant progression in his career, placing him in a professional setup known for developing young players.

The club believes Etse has the potential to eventually break into the first team, should he continue his upward trajectory.

With a long-term contract now secured, all eyes will be on Etse as he takes the next major step in his development journey.