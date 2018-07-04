Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic tried to prevent Kevin Boateng from leaving club

It has been revealed that Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic tried to block Ghana midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng from leaving the club this summer.

The former AC Milan star is on the verge of joining Italian Serie A side Sassuolo- after confirming his exit from Frankfurt after just one season.

And Bobic who worked closely with the 31-year old tried convincing him to rescind his decision but Kevin was adamant on leaving.

He bagged six goals in the league and played a key role in Frankfurt's DFB Pokal triumph.