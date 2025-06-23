Eintracht Frankfurt U21 recruit Ghanaian winger Clement Nana-Sarhene from Hamburger SV

German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt have secured the signing of Germany-born forward of Ghanaian descent Clement Nana-Sarhene.

The 18-year-old prodigy will join the club’s U21 team, where he will train and continue his development.

Clement Nana-Sarhene joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Hamburger SV, where he spent three years.

During his time at Hamburger SV, the winger showed his quality in many games, establishing himself as one of the talented teenagers in Germany.

During last season, he made over 25 appearances for the Hamburger SV U19 team, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

The teenager is excited about his switch to Eintracht Frankfurt and hopes to take his career to the next level.

Although he is expected to be part of the U21 team at Frankfurt, he could earn the chance to play for the senior team in the 2025/26 campaign if he manages to impress the technical team.