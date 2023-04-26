Eintracht make below-market-value offer for Borussia Dortmund's Ansgar Knauff

Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly submitted a first official offer to Borussia Dortmund (BVB) for the permanent transfer of 21-year-old winger Ansgar Knauff.

The German youth international, who has Ghanaian roots, has been on loan to Eintracht since January 2022, and both clubs want him in their ranks from this summer.

Eintracht's sports director, Markus Krösche, reportedly offered €5m to BVB, but this is well below Knauff's current market value of €10m.

The winger has scored three goals in 20 Bundesliga games this season and contributed four goals and five assists in 48 competitive games since January 2022.

BVB and Eintracht have both confirmed their desire to keep Knauff, but BVB could still generate income by selling him this summer, as he could leave for free in 2024.