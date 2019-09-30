Eintracht Norderstedt defender Evans Nyarko over the moon after spectacular strike against Werder Bremen II

Eintracht Norderstedt 03 defender Evans Nyarko scored a belter for his side in their 3-1 win over Werder Bremen II over the weekend.

The regular six, who made a strong play in the central defense, intervened in the attack and suddenly stood 30 meters in front of the box.

"He probably did not know what to do with the ball," said Martens. Therefore, Nyarko adhered to the old football wisdom of former Karlsruhe coach Winnie Schaefer: "If you do not know where to go with the ball, just shoot him in the gate!"

Nyarko withdrew and the ball hissed flat and unsustainable into the case to 3-1 The 27-year-old former third-division professional celebrated with his characteristic patchwork.

Werder II did not have much to offer. The hosts tried long balls. Much more than an outpost shot by Bennet van den Berg in injury time did not jump out.