Ejisu beat Santasi, 15 other communities to win MTN Ashantifest 2023 Gala

Ejisu were crowned champions of the 2023 edition of the MTN Ashantifest gala after six weeks of fierce community rivalry.

Despite not starting as favourites, the communities showed that, indeed, they are the historical home of the legendary Yaa Asanteewaa.

Ejisu beat Santasi in a keenly-contested final which was played at the Otumfuo Park at Dechemso last Sunday, July 30.

The game travelled to penalties, where the winners claimed a 4-3 victory having played out a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Enock Morrison gave Santasi the lead in the 55th minute from a freekick before Raruf Abubakar snatched an equaliser late in the game to draw Ejisu level, forcing the game into a penalty shootout which was eventually won by the latter.

The victorious team took to the streets, amidst the tooting of horns and chanting.

For beating the remaining 15 communities to the trophy, Ejisu also took home 20,000 cedis and goodies from MTN.

Meanwhile, home side Dichemso settled for third place after losing 3-1 to Kwadaso.

In attendance at the final were dignitaries such as former Black Stars coach Akwasi Appiah, former African Footballer of the Year Abdul ‘Golden Boy’ Razak, ex-Black Star Frimpong Manso, former African champion Opoku Nti, famed talent spotter Paa Kwasi Fabin and others.

About MTN Ashantifest 2023

The gala is a 16-team Football Competition; each team drawn from a separate community.

Targeted Communities were Asafo, Amakom, Bantama, South Suntreso, Abuakwa, Santasi, Ahodwo, Atonso, Ahinsan, Tech and Ayigya.

The rest were Aboabo, Asawasi, Oforikrom, Asokore Mampong, Krofrom, Suame, Tafo, Abrepo, Bremang, Bohyen, Mamponteng, Kronum, Magazine and Afrancho.

All participating teams will take 1000ghc each for preparation, and the winning prizes announced as 1st. 20,000ghc, 2nd. gets10,000ghc 3rd.collects 5,000ghc.