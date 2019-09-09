Eklu Shaka Mawuli joins Slovakia club Vion Slatè Moravce on loan

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 09 September 2019

Ghanaian footballer, Eklu Shaka Mawuli  has joined Slovakia club Vion Slatè Moravce on a season long- loan from Italian club SPAL.

The Italian club announced the departure of the player to the Slovakia club on their website

"SPAL  announces that it has temporarily transferred the sports performances of midfielder Eklu Shaka Mawuli to the Slovakian club FC Vion Slatè Moravce, a Superliga militant team".

The 21-year is yet to make his debut for SPAL and has had loan stints with Fano and Catanzaro

He played 13 matches and scored two goals for Catanzaro in the 2018-19 season

