Elated Zubairu Ibrahim calls joining FK Partizan a dream come true

New FK Partizan signing Zubairu Ibrahim is brimming with joy after completing his move to the Serbian club. He described joining Partizan as a "dream come true."

The former Ghana youth international signed a four-year contract with the Belgrade outfit after passing his medical examination. He previously played for Jedinstvo Ub.

"It is really a dream come true for me and I don't have enough words to describe it," Ibrahim said after finalizing the transfer.

"Partizan is the best club in the country and I am more than delighted to wear the Black and White jersey and play in front of this amazing fans."

Ibrahim has been a long-time admirer of FK Partizan since arriving in Serbia. He's always been captivated by the electric atmosphere at the club's matches.

"I have been following Partizan since I came to Serbia. I watched their matches and I love the atmosphere at their matches," he revealed.

"As it is the dream of every young player, I want to play in the Champions League and you can play in the competition if you win the Championship."

Last season, the former Ghana youth star impressed in Serbia's First League, playing in 36 matches.

He contributed significantly to Jedinstvo's promotion to the top tier with 13 goals and seven assists.