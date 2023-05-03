Elderly coaches undervalued in Ghana, says J.E Sarpong

Elderly coaches in Ghana are not receiving the respect they deserve, according to veteran Ghanaian Coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong.

Despite the high regard for elders in Ghanaian society, Sarpong says that young coaches in the country are not valuing the expertise and knowledge of their older colleagues.

In an interview with Angel 102.9 FM, Sarpong commented on the lack of recognition for the achievements of veteran coaches.

"The young coaches in Ghana don't have any respect for the veterans, and I don't blame them. Even the FA doesn't have any records of our achievement in the game, and that's why they have no respect for us."

Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Bashir Hayford, has also spoken out about the underutilization of experienced retired coaches in Ghana.

Speaking on Akoma FM, Hayford said, "The Ministry and the FA are not tapping into our wealth of experience even though the nation has invested hugely in some of us. We have the knowledge, we can help groom the new coaches, players, and even administrators for the development of the game."