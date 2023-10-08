Elections Committee postpones Brong Ahafo FA election over security concerns

The Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association has made the decision to indefinitely postpone the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association Chairmanship election.

Originally scheduled for Friday, October 7, 2023, this postponement comes in response to security concerns raised by the District Police Command.

The election was expected to see Vice Chairman Dickson Kyere Duah competing against Dr. Charles Osei Anto and Meshack Asante Ameyaw, following the voluntary withdrawal of former Chairman Ralph Gyambrah.

All candidates, delegates, and stakeholders involved are advised to stay updated, as the Elections Committee will announce a new date for the Brong Ahafo Regional election in due course.