Elections Committee releases full list of candidates ahead of GFA Elections

The Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have released the final list of candidates who made it through the vetting process for the forthcoming 2023 GFA Elections.

This follows the decision by the Appeals Committee to throw out George Afriyie's appeal filed in a bid to overturn his disqualification and make him eligible to contest the incumbent Kurt Okraku.

The list reveals that the presidential elections would see Kurt Okraku go unopposed as well as Gifty Afia Oware-Mensah who is the sole candidate running for the office of the Women's Football Clubs slot on the Executive Council.

Meanwhile, there hasn't been an affirmation on the date for the elections following an earlier announcement to suspend the election timetable.

Here is a list of the candidates released by the elections committee.