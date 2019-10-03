Elections Committee to present vetting report to NC today

The Ghana Football Association Elections Committee will on Thursday submit their vetting report to the Normalisation Committee.

The five-member committee vetted all seven presidential aspirants as well as other individuals seeking to occupy various positions.

The Normalisation Committee will consider the vetting report to enable the committee to put finality to it.

The Elections Committee will recommend the approval or otherwise of the aspirants in their report.

After the approval, qualified aspirants will now be eligible to appear on the ballot paper for October 25 elections.

Ghanasoccernet.com can report that one of seven aspirants for GFA presidency is set to disqualified and thrown out of the race for 'fraud and dishonesty'