Elections for Brong Ahafo Regional FA chairmanship scheduled

The elections for the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association (BARFA) Chairmanship are set to take place on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

This Elective Congress will commence at 9am at the Liberation Barracks in Sunyani.

Three candidates are vying for the position of RFA Chairman, hoping to lead the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association for the next four years. The candidates include Dr. Charles Osei Antoh, Meshack Asante Ameyaw, and Dickson Kyere-Duah.

In preparation for the elections, the GFA Elections Committee and the three candidates held a successful meeting to discuss various matters related to the upcoming elections. Among the topics discussed, it was agreed that the GFA would verify whether the eight teams that had requested to be included in the delegates' list had indeed participated in the previous season.

Furthermore, the meeting resolved certain matters regarding the delegates of the Constituent Bodies. Following the election of the Chairman, the election of representatives to the BARFA Executive Council will follow suit.