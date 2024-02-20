Electricity cut off at Accra Sports Stadium ahead of Ghana-Zambia clash

The Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana faced a setback as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnected its power supply due to an outstanding debt of GH¢400,000.

The disconnection occurred on Monday evening while preparations were underway for Friday's Paris 2024 Olympic Games women's football qualifier between Ghana and Zambia.

This isn't the first instance of power being cut at the stadium due to unpaid bills. In March 2022, the ECG's National Task Force took a similar action over a debt of GH¢508,000 but later restored power.

Similar issues have been observed at other facilities managed by the National Sports Authority (NSA). For instance, in April 2023, the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) disconnected power to the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale due to a debt of GH¢466,000.

Despite the current predicament, the Accra Sports Stadium is still slated to host all men's football matches at the upcoming 2023 African Games starting on March 8.

Additionally, the stadium is expected to host two other events: sambo and wrestling.