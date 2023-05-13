Electronic ticketing boosts Ghana Premier League's proceeds - NSA

The National Sports Authority (NSA) in Ghana has revealed that the introduction of electronic ticketing has led to a significant improvement in the proceeds from games.

The Ghana Premier League has seen a drop in the number of fans watching games at the stadia, which has been attributed to the new e-ticketing system.

Despite criticism from pundits and fans who believe that e-ticketing is part of the problem, the Director General of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi, has stated that the electronic ticketing system has helped to stop revenue leakages from stadiums.

Speaking to Accra-based Asempa FM, Twumasi said, "After the coming of the e-ticketing when you look at the statistics, the proceeds from the games have improved a lot. When it came, money is now coming from a lot of category D venues because everyone that’s now coming has already bought the ticket before coming."

According to Twumasi, the new e-ticketing system has prevented ticket touting and has helped to ensure that all revenue generated from games is accounted for. He believes that this has helped to improve the overall financial management of the league.

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other stakeholders have acknowledged the benefits of e-ticketing but have also noted that more needs to be done to attract fans to the stadia.

Despite the initial concerns, it appears that the introduction of electronic ticketing has had a positive impact on the financial management of the league. With the proper implementation and promotion, e-ticketing could help to increase revenue for sports events in Ghana.