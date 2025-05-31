GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Eleven Wonders CEO admits beating RTU for Ghana Premier League return was no easy feat

Published on: 31 May 2025
Eleven Wonders CEO admits beating RTU for Ghana Premier League return was no easy feat

Eleven Wonders Chief Executive Officer Stephen Puro has acknowledged the formidable challenge his side faced in securing their return to the Ghana Premier League.

He described the playoff clash against Real Tamale United (RTU) as anything but straightforward.

“It was a difficult game. Meeting an RTU team that just got relegated last season and still has players like Hafiz Adams and coach Castro, a household name in Ghana football, wasn’t easy,” Puro remarked after the match.

The playoff final, staged at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, saw Eleven Wonders edge RTU 2-1 in dramatic fashion, marking their return to top-flight football after a three-year absence.

Frank Awere gave the Techiman side an early lead, but RTU pulled level in the second half through a Blabala Bamon penalty.

Just when the contest seemed destined for extra time, a 90th-minute penalty from Farouk Ameyaw sealed the win, sparking jubilant scenes among their supporters.

The result brought an end to a gruelling campaign for Eleven Wonders, who topped their Division One League zone to earn the playoff slot.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more