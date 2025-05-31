Eleven Wonders CEO admits managing fans focused solely on results is a major challenge

Eleven Wonders CEO Stephen Puro has opened up on the intense pressure of managing a traditional football club with fans who measure success purely by results, regardless of performance or progress.

Puro’s comments come in the wake of Techiman Eleven Wonders’ dramatic 2-1 victory over Real Tamale United in the Division One League playoff final at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It sealed their return to the top flight for the first time since the 2021/22 season.

“In football, there are definitely challenges, especially for a young man like me handling a traditional club. The fans are very demanding, all they know is the win in every game.

“No matter how much good football you sell to them or well you brand the club, it’s wins they want, nothing else.”

The match was settled by a stoppage-time penalty from Farouk Ameyaw after an intense contest in which both sides had periods of dominance.

Eleven Wonders had taken an early lead through Frank Awere, but RTU equalised through a Blabala Bamon spot-kick, setting the stage for Ameyaw’s late heroics.

The win capped a long and difficult journey back to the elite level for Eleven Wonders.