Eleven Wonders CEO reveals ambitious five-year development plan

Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Stephen Puro, has outlined an ambitious five-year roadmap aimed at transforming the club into a model for football development in Ghana.

His remarks follow Eleven Wonders’ return to the Ghana Premier League after a 2-1 victory over Real Tamale United in a playoff encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Puro believes the club’s project goes beyond mere qualification, emphasising a long-term vision that could elevate the standards of club football across the country.

According to him, the ultimate goal is to build a structure that not only sustains top-flight status but also earns admiration and emulation from even the most established sides, including Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

“The new Techiman Eleven Wonders that we are building is a project that we are undertaking. And for that matter, we are not just focusing on qualifying, but we are focused on executing a project that is much bigger,” Puro told Joy Sports.

“We want that, by the next five years, we should have something that other clubs will learn from. We should have something that even our biggest clubs, like Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, will be learning from us.”

Puro further stated that while the club still has lessons to learn, its contribution will be one that strengthens Ghana football in the years ahead.