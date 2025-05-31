Eleven Wonders CEO says beating RTU was non-negotiable as club seals Premier League return

Eleven Wonders Chief Executive Officer Stephen Puro has revealed that his conviction about promotion never wavered, insisting that nothing short of victory against Real Tamale United (RTU) was acceptable.

Speaking after his club’s dramatic 2-1 victory in the Division One League playoff final on Friday, Puro said his belief in qualification remained resolute, regardless of the challenge posed by RTU.

“What I knew was that we were going to qualify. It didn’t matter who the opponent wasâ€”we were going to qualify,” he said after the game.

“What happened on the pitch doesn’t matter. What I knew was that we were going to qualify.”

Puro’s remarks followed a pulsating encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium, where a stoppage-time penalty from Farouk Ameyaw secured Eleven Wonders’ return to the Ghana Premier League after three seasons in the second tier.

Frank Awere had opened the scoring for the Techiman-based side before RTU equalised through Blabala Bamon’s penalty in the second half.

But it was Ameyaw’s late strike from the spot that proved decisive.

The win marked the end of a long road back for Eleven Wonders, who were relegated in 2022.