Eleven Wonders coach Mensah Logosu unsure of future after playoff defeat

Techiman Eleven Wonders' head coach, Mensah Logosu is not certain of his future with the club following their failure to regain a spot in the Ghana Premier League.

Coach Logosu expressed anxiety about his position on the squad for the upcoming season after suffering a crucial defeat against Bofoakwa Tano in the Zone I playoff of the Division One League championship.

The game concluded in a 1-1 tie, forcing extra time, but neither team was able to break the tie. The game was finally settled by a dramatic penalty shootout which saw Bofoakwa Tano emerge victorious with a 7-6 scoreline to bounce back into the top flight after 16 years.

Coach Logosu spoke openly about his future during an interview with Happy FM, reflecting on the team's loss. He blamed the loss on bad luck but acknowledged that his future will be dependent on the club.

"In football, it's either you win, lose, or draw. We lost due to hard luck. I don't know if I will still be with the team next season, Management of the club will have to converge and decide on that. We will be back. That's only if we prepare well, but I'm positive we will be back."