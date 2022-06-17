Eleven Wonders coach Prince Kwoffie insists on beating Aduana Stars to avoid relegation

Eleven Wonders head coach Prince George Kwoffie is confident his team will avoid relegation on the final day of the Ghana Premier League season.

Wonders are in the bottom third of the table and need to win against Aduana Stars and hope that other results go in their favour to stay in the top flight.

If they had defeated WAFA last weekend, their fate would have been in their own hands. They were beaten 1-0 by the Academy Boys, who are also hoping for a final day miracle to avoid relegation.

“At all cost, we must win against Aduana Stars. We must not drop points in this game. I have psyched the players and they are poised for action”, he told Happy FM.

“Since I joined Eleven Wonders, we have not lost any game at the Ohene Ameyaw Park. It’s a must-win game and we will all go out against Aduana Stars. The rescue mission is on”.

Wonders are unbeaten in four home games agaist Sunday's opponents.