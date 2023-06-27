Eleven Wonders confirm payment of four-month arrears to coach Mensah Logosu

Division One League side Eleven Wonders have finally paid coach Mensah Logosu's pay arrears after persistent warnings from the trainer.

Logosu who came close to gaining promotion to the Ghana Premier League with Eleven Wonders has been paid an amount of GHC 6,000 settling his salary arrears for the previous four months.

This follows recent threats from the coach who warned to drag the club to the Ghana Football Association for justice.

“I’ve sent them messages for them to pay my salary arrears, or else I will take them to the FA. I worked hard for my salary so I deserved to be paid. I’ve children at work whom I feed and carter for. This treatment is unbearable and they have to do their part of the bargain” he said in a recent interview.

In order to avoid punishment from Ghana, the Techmiman-based team settled all debts owed to the coach after visiting the secretariat with his manager, Stephen Puro.

“Management settled Coach Mensah Logosu’s salary arrears this afternoon when the coach and his manager Mr Stephen Puro visited our Secretariat,” the club wrote on Facebook claiming to have paid the full amount owed to Loguso.

The Techiman based-side narrowly missed out on gaining promotion to the Ghana Premier League after losing to Bofoakwa Tano in the Division One League Zone One Playoff.