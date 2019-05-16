Eleven Wonders defender Kwadwo Amoako confirms talks with Asante Kotoko

Techiman Eleven Wonders right back Kwadwo Amoako has confirmed talks with Asante Kotoko ahead oof a possible switch to Kumasi.

The midfielder turned right back has been one of the shinning stars of the Techiman based club this season following his impressive performances for the club.

On Monday, GHANASoccernet.com reported the player has been on the radar of the Reds, as they look for replacements for the ageing Amos Frimpong and Augustine Sefa.

In an interview with Ash FM, the right back confirmed he was in talks with the club and could soon join the Ghanaian giants.

"I'm in talks with Kotoko for a possible move and personally Dr Kwame Kyei has been talking to me everyday so we are all praying that both teams will come to an agreement for me to join Kotoko," he told Ash FM Sports.

"Kotoko is a big team and every player would wish to play for so I will be very happy to join them after a successful agreement between the two clubs.

"Naturally,I'm a midfielder but as a player you should be able to play at any position you are asked to play so I'm comfortable with my new position (right back) now."

Amoako was part of the Eleven Wonders side that lost to Asante Kotoko on Wednesday in the Special Competition match day 12.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin