Eleven Wonders FC appoint Frimpong Manso as head coach

Eleven Wonders FC have appointed Stephen Frimpong Manso as the club's new head coach ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The Techiman based outfit have been without a trainer after they parted ways with Enos Kwame Adipah in June following a poor run in the Special Competition.

The Asante Kotoko SC legendary defender completed his move to the "Sure Wonders" side on Monday.

Manso has commenced work as he supervised training on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old experienced coach left second-tier side Nkoranza Warriors in October after terminating his contract.

Manso has rich experience in the local terrain having handled clubs like Asante Kotoko SC, BA United and Karela United.

The 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League will kick-off on 28 December 2019.