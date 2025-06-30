Eleven Wonders hijack Abedi Karim deal from Karela United amid Premier League preparations

Newly-promoted Techiman Eleven Wonders have stepped in to hijack the transfer of midfielder Abedi Karim, who was previously on the verge of joining Karela United.

Wonders have submitted an improved offer to Yepei FC, the club that holds Karim’s registration rights, and negotiations are already underway. The move signals the club’s intent to build a competitive squad ahead of their return to the Ghana Premier League.

Abedi Karim, a former Berekum Chelsea player, has been attracting interest following a string of impressive performances in the lower tier. His versatility and energy in midfield have made him a sought-after talent, with Karela United initially leading the race for his signature.

However, with Eleven Wonders securing top-flight status for next season, the club is keen to bring in some of the best available talents to boost their chances of survival. Karim is seen as a strong fit for their midfield plans, and club insiders are confident of reaching an agreement soon.

Wonders are expected to continue strengthening as they prepare for their Premier League return.