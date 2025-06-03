Eleven Wonders in search of a new head coach to augment technical bench after promotion to GPL

Techiman Eleven Wonders have already commenced the search for a new head coach ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

The club has secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League and will be competing in the top-flight league next season.

Current head coach David Nyabaa only has a CAF License B certificate and is not qualified to lead the team as head coach in the Premier League.

As a result, the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stephen Puro, has revealed that plans are underway to bring on board a new head coach.

“We are in talks for a new head coach. Our current coach holds a CAF License B, and we are actively searching for additional qualified coaching staff to enhance our team’s performance,” Mr. Puro told Sunyani-based Sompa FM in an interview.

Meanwhile, the CEO has disclosed that the club is committed to establishing itself as a mainstay in the Ghana Premier League.

“We are committed to establishing ourselves as a top-tier team in the Ghana Premier League just like Aduana FC and Berekum Chelsea,” Stephen Puro said.